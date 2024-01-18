HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for MediWound in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MediWound stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MediWound by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

