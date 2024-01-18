HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 25.64%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $863.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.00. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $17.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 60.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

