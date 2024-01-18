Head-To-Head Contrast: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.68 -$78.30 million ($0.70) -2.44 ESS Tech $890,000.00 182.28 -$77.97 million ($0.56) -1.67

Risk and Volatility

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -30.76% -38.36% -27.00% ESS Tech -1,817.71% -73.96% -56.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 3 0 2.40 ESS Tech 0 1 2 0 2.67

Energy Vault presently has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 195.32%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $3.30, suggesting a potential upside of 251.92%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Energy Vault on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

