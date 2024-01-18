Head to Head Survey: CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) & PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarePayment Technologies and PRA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

PRA Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.91%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and PRA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and PRA Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PRA Group $966.52 million 0.90 $117.15 million ($1.50) -14.78

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarePayment Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

