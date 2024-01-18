Head-To-Head Survey: Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) and Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Martinrea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sypris Solutions -0.29% -1.79% -0.31% Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sypris Solutions and Martinrea International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Martinrea International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Martinrea International has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 79.54%. Given Martinrea International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Martinrea International is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

24.5% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of Martinrea International shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sypris Solutions and Martinrea International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sypris Solutions $110.12 million 0.43 -$2.49 million ($0.02) -105.00 Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 105.74

Martinrea International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sypris Solutions. Sypris Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martinrea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Martinrea International beats Sypris Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications. The Sypris Electronics segment includes circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability and design to specification work. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules. It also provides evaporator system integrity monitors, DPS lines, EGR tubes, air-injection tubes, and exhaust manifold tubes; fuel filler necks, capless refueling systems, fuel tank/sender assemblies, vapor assemblies and canister hoses, fuel line feed/return assembly systems, and fuel lines and hoses; and air-conditioning lines, and heater core inlet and outlet assemblies. In addition, it offers frame rail assemblies, surface stampings, structural BIW components, suspension arms and links, engine cradles, centre and rear crossmembers, suspension twist axles, roof assemblies, door intrusion beams, bumpers, radiator support assemblies, trailer hitches, dash and plenum assemblies, wheelhouse assemblies, roll-formed rockers and headers, appliqués, battery trays and housings, aluminum and steel shock towers, control arms, and knuckles, as well as belt, upper reveal, roof ditch, D-line, and other exterior decorative moldings. Further, it provides brake lines and assemblies, power steering lines and assemblies, power steering oil fillers, and tubes and indicators; and graphene brake lines products. The company was formerly known as Royal Laser Tech Corporation and changed its name to Martinrea International Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

