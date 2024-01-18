Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 10,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 99,593 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,890,000 after purchasing an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.