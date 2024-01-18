Henderson Far East Income (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 208.97 ($2.66) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.56. Henderson Far East Income has a 52-week low of GBX 197 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 296.93 ($3.78). The firm has a market cap of £340.60 million, a PE ratio of -3,450.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Ronald Gould purchased 15,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £31,567.95 ($40,167.90). Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

