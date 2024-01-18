Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Herc were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Herc by 152.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.39. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

