Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 219328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSAI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
