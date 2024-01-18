Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 219328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSAI shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSAI

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.07 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 27.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 590,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.