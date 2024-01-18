Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $806.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.26), with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.12).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HFG

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group

The firm has a market cap of £722.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6,625.00, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 744.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 702.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,608.49). In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,608.49). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.29), for a total value of £401,500 ($510,879.25). 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.