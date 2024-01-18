Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $806.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 806 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 806 ($10.26), with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($10.12).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on HFG
Hilton Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group
In other news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,608.49). In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 5,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,608.49). Also, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.29), for a total value of £401,500 ($510,879.25). 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilton Food Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.