Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Holley alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

In other news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Holley by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Holley by 58.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 217,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after acquiring an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.08 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.