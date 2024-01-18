Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $35,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,679,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,734,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $123.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

