Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $333.14.

NYSE HUBB opened at $321.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.17. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

