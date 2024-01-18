Hydro One (TSE:H) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.69

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.69 and traded as high as C$38.92. Hydro One shares last traded at C$38.38, with a volume of 1,550,292 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.15.

Hydro One Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.8816425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 66.11%.

Insider Activity at Hydro One

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

