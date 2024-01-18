Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
Shares of Hyundai Motor stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.
About Hyundai Motor
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyundai Motor
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.