Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Hyundai Motor stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, The new i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under The new Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.