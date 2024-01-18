i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 15,130,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

