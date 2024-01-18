IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Yujiro S. Hata Sells 12,261 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.27.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
