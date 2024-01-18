IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.58

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 461473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,627,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $2,520,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $5,937,781. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after buying an additional 806,603 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $17,009,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth $11,666,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

