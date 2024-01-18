IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.18. 50,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 335,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Bank of America downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 87,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,902.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $229,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $8,653,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $4,615,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

