Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.69

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 55568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $598.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 19.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.