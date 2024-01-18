Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6544 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.81) to GBX 2,400 ($30.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.