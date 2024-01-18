Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker Sells 278 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $22,570.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,524.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Cary Baker sold 302 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28.

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92.

Impinj stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

