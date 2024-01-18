Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 325 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $54,107.19.

Shares of PI opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,591.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

