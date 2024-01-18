Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.05. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 17,241 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

