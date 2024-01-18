Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Up 10.3%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 150,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 222,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.85.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

