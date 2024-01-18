Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Infosys by 58.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

