InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.87. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 11,422 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
