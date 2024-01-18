InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $5.87. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 11,422 shares trading hands.

InnovAge Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $778.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% during the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,247,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 224,136 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 58.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

