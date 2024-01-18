Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $995,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 75.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:BFEB opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.