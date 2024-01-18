Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth $533,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $576.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.