Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 16,530 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,918,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,407,051.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,183.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 495,100 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $3,619,181.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 375,746 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 217,175 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,598,408.00.
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
