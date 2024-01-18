Insider Buying: FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX) Insider Purchases C$12,015.00 in Stock

FPX Nickel Corp (TSE:FPX – Get Free Report) insider Allyn Knoche bought 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,015.00.
FPX Nickel Stock Performance
FPX Nickel Corp has a twelve month low of C$56.48 and a twelve month high of C$0.09.
FPX Nickel Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FPX Nickel
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.