Insider Buying: ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Senior Officer Purchases C$10,325.00 in Stock

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Lukomski bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,325.00.

ROK Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CVE:ROK opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.36. ROK Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.48.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of C$22.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ROK Resources Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. It primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

