Insider Buying: Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Purchases C$668,800.00 in Stock

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.44 per share, with a total value of C$668,800.00.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$33.36 on Thursday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$45.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.90.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.6492478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on Trisura Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSU

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.