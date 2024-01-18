Insider Buying: Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Acquires A$11,470.20 in Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Free Report) insider Peter Smith acquired 229,404 shares of Truscott Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$11,470.20 ($7,646.80).

Peter Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Peter Smith acquired 42,283 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$2,325.57 ($1,550.38).

On Monday, December 18th, Peter Smith acquired 112,687 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,197.79 ($4,131.86).

On Monday, November 27th, Peter Smith acquired 30,030 shares of Truscott Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$1,621.62 ($1,081.08).

Truscott Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Truscott Mining Company Profile

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for iron, copper, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

