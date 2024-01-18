Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Sells 1,341 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 2.43. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 53.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $314,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.3% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 102,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 189,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,273.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

