Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 23,075 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $3,372,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $3,274,111.75.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $2,634,703.50.

On Thursday, November 16th, Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $1,783,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $133.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $187.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

