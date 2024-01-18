Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

nCino Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

