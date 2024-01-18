Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 14,350 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50.
NuVista Energy Trading Down 1.5 %
TSE NVA opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.00. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.93 and a one year high of C$13.72.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Will airline stocks recover? What is the outlook?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oil is in contango for the first time since 2021: Best oil stocks
- How to Invest in Esports
- MAX 9 may not affect Boeing’s earnings; should you buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.