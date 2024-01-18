Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells 14,350 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50.

TSE NVA opened at C$11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.00. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$9.93 and a one year high of C$13.72.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.809221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.47.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

