Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Sells C$2,205,000.00 in Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSG opened at C$113.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$104.25. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$93.78 and a 12-month high of C$116.69.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.28 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.5999542 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

