Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Insulet worth $20,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 182,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $1,398,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $200.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

