InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.20 million.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $102.92 on Thursday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $227,407 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

