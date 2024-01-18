International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $167.25

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $165.83, with a volume of 763614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

