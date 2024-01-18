International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Short Interest Update

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after buying an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 438.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

