International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Game Technology were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,239,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,540,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

