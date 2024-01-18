International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 165,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

