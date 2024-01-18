Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.53

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 165858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
