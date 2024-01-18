Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.53

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 165858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,013,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

