Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 284.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 114,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 142,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

