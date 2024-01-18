Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.43

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.43 and last traded at $79.15, with a volume of 12018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $724.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40,960 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

