Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,329,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after acquiring an additional 73,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RWL stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.