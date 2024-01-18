Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

